IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,542 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

NYSE:DTE opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.