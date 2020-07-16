IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

