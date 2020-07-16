IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.88. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $180.07. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

