Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Twitter by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 79,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Twitter by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.67 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,584 shares of company stock worth $2,384,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

