Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,180,200. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

