Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.