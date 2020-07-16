Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Globant worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

GLOB opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $168.30.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.