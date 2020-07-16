Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

