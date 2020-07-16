Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.58 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $165.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.81 and its 200 day moving average is $181.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

