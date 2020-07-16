Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TransUnion worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TransUnion by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,394 shares of company stock worth $17,853,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

