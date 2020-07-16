State Street Corp Acquires 236,659 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $83,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,177.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

