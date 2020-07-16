State Street Corp Purchases 373,613 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1,867.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,613 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $93,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $293.03 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

