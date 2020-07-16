Royal Bank of Canada Has $965,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

