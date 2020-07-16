Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,906 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of HCI Group worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $360.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). HCI Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. Analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Several analysts have commented on HCI shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

