OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,267,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 55,409 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NYSE:OFG opened at $12.72 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

