Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,825 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,835,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.