Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of CPG opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $873.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

