Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $379,000 in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of WNS by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.