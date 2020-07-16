State Street Corp Sells 64,340 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State Street Corp lowered its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,340 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.11% of British American Tobacco worth $87,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Twitter Inc Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Twitter Inc Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.
Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc.
Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc.
Raymond James Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Raymond James Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Globant SA
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Globant SA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report