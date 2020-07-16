APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in 51job were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 51job by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 385,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth $29,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 51job by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,846,000 after purchasing an additional 170,150 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 435,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,873 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.21. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.73 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

