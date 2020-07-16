Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Exxon Mobil earned a coverage optimism score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

XOM stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

