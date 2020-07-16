State Street Corp Has $98.25 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $98,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.