Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.05% of Five9 worth $97,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five9 by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after buying an additional 811,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 615,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,013,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five9 by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 460,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $122.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $876,637.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,179.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,283 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,102 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

