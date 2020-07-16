Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SERV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.