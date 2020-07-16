APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 37,402 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,402 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 311,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 150,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 130,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 226,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $236.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,368.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 213,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,587.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $27,052.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,528 shares of company stock valued at $434,886. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

