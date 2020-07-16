Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 184.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Innospec worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Innospec by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Innospec by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.73. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

