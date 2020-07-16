State Street Corp Has $94.59 Million Stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,946 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.82% of Avnet worth $94,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,809,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Avnet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

