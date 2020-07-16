Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Briggs & Stratton were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 19.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

BGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of BGG stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $473.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

