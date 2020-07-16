Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,072 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Titan International worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $5,911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Titan International by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Titan International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Titan International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Titan International Inc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWI shares. ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

