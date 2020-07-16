APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 17,100 Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $7,476,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $3,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lowered Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

