APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 17,100 Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $7,476,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $3,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lowered Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Ovintiv Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

