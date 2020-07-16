APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 193,903 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,383 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.39 on Thursday. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

