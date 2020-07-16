APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $274,000 in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Baozun by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Baozun by 17.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.34.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. Baozun Inc has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

