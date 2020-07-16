Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Resources Connection worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Resources Connection by 19.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 201,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Resources Connection by 19.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 17.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Resources Connection by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.