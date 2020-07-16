APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $438,000 in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $265,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

