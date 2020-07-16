Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $396,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $757,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $326,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

KJAN opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.