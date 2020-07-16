Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after buying an additional 343,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after acquiring an additional 393,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

HIW stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.