157,722 Shares in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of PennantPark Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNNT shares. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.