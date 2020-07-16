Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUSC. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $28.40 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

