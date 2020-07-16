Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after purchasing an additional 787,617 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 543,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after acquiring an additional 354,559 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 190,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 181,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 965,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,283,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,524,000.

BIV opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $93.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

