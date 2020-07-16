Invesco Ltd. Acquires 7,133 Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.36% of World Acceptance worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,075 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $493.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.03. World Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $172.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

