Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Triton International worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Triton International in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Triton International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 31,140 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Triton International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,742,000 after buying an additional 635,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Triton International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 80,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $2,638,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRTN opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Triton International Ltd has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

