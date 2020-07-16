Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALSN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

