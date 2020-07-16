Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.13 Million Stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Pretium Resources worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $102,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 87,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 49.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,337.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,655 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 95.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of PVG opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Pretium Resources Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

