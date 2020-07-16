QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,641 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of QuinStreet worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QNST opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $129,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.