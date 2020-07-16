Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.13 Million Position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 39,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 13.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 161,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity alerts:

NYSE:FAM opened at $9.96 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.