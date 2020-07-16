Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 12,025 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 652,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $29,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,291 shares in the company, valued at $261,637.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $77,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

PLYA opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $470.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

