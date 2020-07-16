Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after buying an additional 98,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

