Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of MSG Networks worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 82.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after buying an additional 1,574,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,368,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

MSGN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $598.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

