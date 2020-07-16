Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Photronics worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Photronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,457.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

