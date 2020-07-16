Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,340,904 shares of the department store operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,434 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of J C Penney worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in J C Penney by 498.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,102 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62,546 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in J C Penney by 681.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in J C Penney by 713.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,768 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCP stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. J C Penney Company Inc has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

